The world lost a beautiful soul when John Leroy Foulk “Big John”, 87, of Lamar, Colorado, passed away from COPD and CHF on July 3, 2020 in Garibaldi, Oregon. John was the son of the late George and Helen Foulk of Colorado, born December 23,1932. He loved hunting, fishing and flying his airplane.
He moved to Oregon in 1970 with his wife Nellie, where they lived for 30 years in the Forest Grove area and then they retired for 20 years to the community of Garibaldi/Tillamook.
Everywhere “Big John” lived he participated and was active in his community being an active member and office holder in many service organizations, being a Council member, and being a “Second Dad” to dozens, and being a great friend. “Big John” lived a big life.
He is survived by wife Nellie, Brother Bob Foulk, sisters Nancy Foulk, Audrey Branson, son Tim Foulk, daughters Renee Glass and Amy Lenz-Werner, grandchildren Derek Foulk, Amanda, Sarah and Mathew Werner, and great-grandchildren Madilynn and Ryder Foulk.
Deceased's funeral arrangements John will be laid to rest at Bent County - Las Animas Cemetery at 10AM on July 13th, in Las Animas, Colorado with a graveside ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.