John L. Sander passed away at Hazel Hawkins Hospital at the age of 70. John L. was born in Tillamook, Ore., and went to Sacred Heart Grade School, Mt. Angel Seminary, Tillamook Catholic High School, Southern Oregon University, and San Francisco College of Mortuary Science. He received a bachelor’s of business administration in 1985 and worked at Waud’s Funeral Home in Tillamook, OR, Reilly Company, Goodwin and Scannell in San Francisco, Conger Morris Funeral Directors in Medford, OR, and owned and operated Black Cooper Sander Funeral Home in Hollister since 1979. He married the former Donna Baertlein in 1975 at Sacred Heart Church in Tillamook, OR. They lived in Medford, OR from 1975 to 1979. John was a member of Sacred Heart Church/ St. Benedict Church in Hollister, Hollister Elks Lodge, Knights of Columbus, San Benito County Militia, The Woolgrowers’ Club, Hollister Boosters, and was president/secretary. He served on the San Benito Hospital District Board of Directors from 1983 to 1996 and also was on the hospital foundation for 6 years. He was especially proud of being a member of the University of Oregon Alumni Association (honorary member) and the Duck Athletic Fund and The Oregon Club of Northern California. He was also involved with the Friends of the Cape Meares Lighthouse and took a particular interest in all the lighthouses up and down the Washington, Oregon, and California coastline. He enjoyed his collection of firearms and his coin collection. A firm backer of the National Rifle Association and the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution. He was an extreme right-wing supporter of the Republican Party. Only wishes he served in the military after college. Always had regrets over that. He is survived by his wife, Donna Sander of Hollister, his sons, Johnathan and Nick Sander both of Hollister, his sisters, and brother, Susan Wesson of Bend, OR, Janet Friedrich of Tigard, OR, and Paul Sander of Portland.
The visitation will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1-7 p.m. at Black Cooper Sander Funeral Home.
The Mass will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict Church.
Interment will be on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Tillamook, Ore.
In lieu of flowers donations preferred to The Community Foundation for San Benito County or The Duck Athletic Fund.
