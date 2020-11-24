Beloved husband, father and grandfather John Peters, age 74, born on Jan. 8, 1946, passed away Nov. 13, 2020 in his home after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife Shirley, stepdaughters Deana, Amy, Emily, Jessica and Sarah; grandsons Joshua, Jordan, Nicholas, Jaden and Brody and granddaughters Lexi, Cip, and Kanani; and two daughters by previous marriage, Deanna and Brenda Peters and three grandchildren; and his sister, Bunny Anderson and brother, Richard Peters.
John was born in Los Angeles County, and moved to Tillamook County in 2004, where he was owner and proprietor of Hidden Treasures in Garibaldi.
As an engineer and draftsman by profession, he coordinated designs for guidance systems and ship design divisions for Litton Guidance Systems. He designed the DD-963 conceptual layout of our first nuclear destroyer, the logo of which now hangs in the Halls of Congress. His work history also includes projects for Romar Engineering Industries.
Artistic and creative always, John used his talents and love of wood and craftsmanship in working on custom homes and buildings (Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Ice Capades Headquarters in Hollywood, and Houses of the Future in both Yorba Linde and Palm Springs), many of which received awards in national magazines.
He moved to Portland where he designed and built homes and condos. He worked for Hoffman Construction Precision, Taisei, and RAS. His professional education included both a degree in Architecture and a degree in Electrical Engineering.
Known for his woodcarving of Carousel horses and wild Mustangs which were loved by all, his work was displayed at the Hobart Gallery in Ferndale, Calif. Tom Brokaw and others owned his work.
His other passions were reading the “Master and Commander” series by Patrick O’Brian, and watching old movies and football games.
John lived his Christian principles and devoted himself to his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a man of integrity, his honesty known by all. He always said you gave no quarter and you take no quarter. He was loved and will be missed.
Gift requests should be donated to local food banks to help those in need in John’s memory.
