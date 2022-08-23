John Kevin Bruce was born in Portland, Oregon on August 31, 1953 to Lloyd J. and Velma L. Bruce but everyone knew him as Kevin. Kevin passed away at home in Tillamook, Oregon on August 14, 2022. Kevin was a long-time machinist at Blount which was formerly known as Carlton Co. In his earlier days, he enjoyed working and skiing at the Timberline Lodge. Kevin loved to camping, skiing/water skiing, flying kites, playing guitar and reading. He will be missed dearly by all of his friends and family. Kevin was also affiliated with the St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Milwaukie, Oregon.
Kevin is survived by his only Daughter, Allison Rhinevault, Son-in-law Jordan Rhinevault. Grandchildren: Kaylee Bruce, Savannah Long, and Lillianna Rhinevault. Sister Becky Bruce Christen and Brothers, Tom (Kelly) Bruce, and Joe (Mona) Bruce, and his many nieces and nephew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.