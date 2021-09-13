John (Jack) Arthur Armitage was born Nov. 9, 1946 in Sacramento, Calif. to Lyle and Florence Armitage. He passed away peacefully at home Sept. 5, 2021 in Bay City, Ore. He is survived by his wife Susan of 54 years. Son’s Jason and Jared, Grand Children Abigail, Jonathan, Briana and Ema Lea. Services will be private and John will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery.

