John J. Ponce was born Nov. 21, 1949 in Whittier, California to Margaret and Victor Ponce and passed away on March 7, 2020 in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 70.
John served in the Army in 1971 and was in the reserves for five years after and was honorably discharged in 1977.
John earned two Bachelor’s Degrees in Communication and American History at California State University and Humboldt State, and a Master’s Degree in Adult Education Management at Humboldt State University. Other education at the University of California included studies in agriculture.
John worked several jobs including, editor at the Tillamook Headlight Herald newspaper, park ranger at Cape Lookout State Park and Oregon State Parks SEIU Local 503 and OPRD Local 733. John also had extensive journalism jobs in several states.
John is survived by his wife Lorie Ponce, three step sons, three grandchildren, his sister Cathy (John) Friesen, daughter Crystal Marie and son Nicholas.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, March 19, at Willamette National Cemetery at 11 a.m. And a celebration of life will be held Bethel Baptist Church in Tillamook at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.