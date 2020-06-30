John Harry Jenck aka Blue Flash of Tillamook passed on June 17th 2020 at the age of 69. John was born May 10th 1951 in Toledo, OR. to Leo and Marie Jenck. He was the oldest of 10 children (5 brothers & 4 Sisters).
John was a lifelong avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman with more stories than anyone of us could know. He was admired for his extremely hard work ethic, and a laugh that could light up a room and put a smile on anyone’s face. He will be deeply missed by so many.
John is survived by his wife Donna, whom he married in 1992, his 7 children John, Jacyn, Jamie, Jason, Johna, Billy, and Jennifer; his 12 grandchildren Zachary, Lexi, Preston C., Preston T., Conner, Jesse, Ryan, Ian, Owen, Trask, Ryden, Kylee and Maizi.
John was a devoted husband, an outstanding father and an incredibly loving grandfather “papa”.
Service to celebrate John will be held at the Alderbrook Grange, 5995 Alderbrook Rd. Tillamook, OR. on July 3rd 2020. 1-4 p.m.
