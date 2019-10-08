John Edward Hurliman passed away at home on Sunday. He was 92.
He is survived by his loving wife, Middy, of 63 years.
Funeral will be held Monday October 14th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cloverdale. Service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Shower’s Foundation.
