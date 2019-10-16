John Edward Hurliman passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home in Cloverdale, OR, at the age of 92.
John was born September 9th, 1927 at home in Woods, OR, to Anton & Agatha Hurliman of Walchwil, Switzerland. The 2nd to youngest in a family of 13, he had 6 brothers and 6 sisters. John was raised on the family dairy farm in Woods, where he attended a one room school. He planned to join 3 of his brothers fighting in WWII, but a terrible motorcycle accident put an end to that plan and after a long recuperation, he worked on the family farm instead.
In November of 1955 John and Middy were married. He then sold his share of the family farm, they moved to Albany, and later purchased a home in Corvallis. They returned to Cloverdale in 1958, where they bought their own dairy on Old Woods Road. To support his growing family and farm, John worked a 2nd full-time job for the Tillamook County Road Department for several years. He served on the local school board, was volunteer fire fighter, and an active member of St. Joseph’s Parish for most of his life, quietly living his faith and serving the community. In retirement he volunteered for Habitat For Humanity and, after he was made aware of the conditions in the village of a visiting priest, he and Middy became active supporters of The Shower’s Foundation, a medical clinic in Uganda that recently opened the Hurliman Wing. He and Middy enjoyed traveling and exploring, with many fun trips by plane, train and automobile, both on their own and with friends.
John is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Middy (Timmerman), daughters Tam Fulton of Cloverdale, OR and Bonnie Hurliman (David Canitz) of Houston, TX; and sons Bill (Linda) of Bonner’s Ferry, ID, Mark (Dannis) of Grants Pass, OR, John (Laura), Tom (Sue), and Pat (Emily) all of Cloverdale, OR, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is predeceased by son Scott (March 2005), his parents, 6 brothers and 6 sisters.
Contributions may be made to The Shower’s Foundation Health Center in care of Wauds Funeral Home.
