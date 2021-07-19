John Douglas Nerheim was born Sept. 26, 1949 to Gordon and Violet (Oster) Nerheim in Spokane, Wash. He passed away July 9, 2021 in Rockaway Beach, Ore. John grew up in Portland, OR and graduated from Lincoln High School. After graduation he joined the Army and served his country proudly for two years.
After the Army, John started his career as a painter at Freightliner where he worked for 33 years, retiring in 2005. Although retired, he never slowed down. John always had a very strong work ethic and instilled that into his children as well.
John and Julia moved to Rockaway Beach where he loved taking his dog Jackson for walks on the beach. He enjoyed striking up conversations with anybody and everybody and especially loved spending time with his family. John also had a passion for classic cars and spent a lot of time restoring them.
John is survived by his wife Julia of 43 years, daughter Kari Marks (Nicholas), sons; JJ Nerheim (Tiffany), Jared Nerheim (Tiffany Robinson), brother Mike Nerheim, sister Patricia Nerheim and four granddaughters; Dallas, Jasmine, Cierra and Alexis.
Contributions can be made to Make A Wish Foundation in John’s memory.
