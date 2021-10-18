John Buchler

John Baptist (Johnny) Buchler from Bay City died on Sept. 20 at the age of 82. John was preceded in death by his parents Baptist and Emma Buchler, and sister Margaret Crawford.

John is survived by his sister Aggie Dentel and her children Sheila, Tony, and Deney, and Margaret's children Deborah, Suzanna, Monica, Michael, Gretchen, Judy and Nancy.

John was born in Tillamook where he lived most of his life at the family farm in the South Prairie area. He is remembered as a lover of the outdoors, and a passionate gardener. He was an avid Blazer fan and could often be seen in the bleachers of Tillamook High School home sports games.

A family memorial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery where he will join his family.

