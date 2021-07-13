John Andrew Hanenkrat, Jr.

John Andrew Hanenkrat, Jr.

John Andrew Hanenkrat, Jr. died on June 29, 2021 at his home in Forest Grove, Oregon. He is survived by his wife, Marylou, daughter Patricia Cook Hernandez (Theodore),Tulare, CA, grandchildren, Dayton Brannon, Nathaniel Slaughenhaupt, Kyle Slaughenhaupt, Nicholas Slaughenhaupt, Destiny Slaughenhaupt, sisters, Judy Rovik (Joe) Columbus, Montana, Sherry Werner (Jeff) Tillamook, aunt, Beverly Shiveley, uncles Gary Hanenkrat, Donald Hanenkrat and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his two young sons, Carl and Billy, his parents, Dreama and John Hanenkrat, grandfather Duard Hanenkrat, grandmother Patricia Hanenkrat, great-aunt Rose Van Roekel, great-uncles PFC Alfred Hanenkrat and Alfred’s twin brother, Albert Hanenkrat. John will be buried beside his two sons in Montana.

To plant a tree in memory of John Hanenkrat, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

