Joe Noegel Jr., husband to Louise Yvonne Noegel of Neskowin, Ore., passed into the loving hands of his Savior, Jesus Christ, at 7:40 p.m. on the 16th of October 2021.
Joe was born on Aug. 25, 1928 in Cuthbert, Ga. At age four his mother and father divorced and he was raised by his mother, Kay Johnson, who settled in Tallahassee, FL. Joe attended boarding school and military academy through grade 8. As a teen-ager, he grew up experiencing the effects of both the Great Depression and World War II. He attended high school in Whigham, GA, Olympia, WA, and Kermit, TX, where at age seventeen he joined the US Navy. While aboard the Destroyer USS Henderson, DD785, Joe participated in an eleven month tour of duty in the Occupation of Japan.
Following his discharge in 1949, Joe settled in the Los Angeles area, putting to work his navy training and experience in electronics. In 1952 Joe was offered a position with IBM as a Customer Engineer. After almost a year's further training by IBM, Joe was assigned a remote territory which included some of the most advanced computers in the country.
Riding the computer crest and the information age on the back of IBM, Joe wound up at age 50 responsible for statewide information systems as assistant director of the Office of Management and Budget for the State of Washington. He retired from public service and in 1982 he and Louise moved into their Oregon Coast beach cottage in Neskowin, Oregon.
For the next 20 years, Joe and Louise served in a variety of roles at the Cannon Beach Conference Center and their local church. In 2007 Joe eased out of his Estate Planning responsibilities with the conference center and devoted his time to writing and self-publishing.
Joe was working on another book when the Lord called him home. Joe is preceded in death by his wife Louise. They were married for 62yrs. Surviving descendents are one daughter, Victoria, two sons, Brian and Richard, three grandsons, Eric, David, and Anthony, two granddaughters, Alyssa and Nicole, and four great-grand children, Addison and Ethan, Chase and Sienna.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the Cannon Beach Conference Center in Cannon Beach, Ore.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2022
Blessings ...
