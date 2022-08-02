Joe Luis Zabala was born on October 12, 1946 in Durango Spain to Pedro Sr. and Elvira Zabala and passed away on July 21, 2022.
He was 75 years old. His family emigrated to the States in 1956 and settled in Burns Oregon.
He graduated from Burns High School in 1965 and after a few years in college he started working in the Burns Hines lumber mill where he learned how to grade lumber and started earning certificates. He moved to Bend in 1980 and continued to work as a lumber grader. He also met and married Christine Marie Jarrell in 1991.
When the mill closed in Bend he was recruited by Hampton’s lumber mill in Tillamook in 1995 later he worked at Stimson lumber and retired in 2008.
Joe is survived by his wife Christine M Zabala and his daughter Lavana Parsons and 3 siblings: Pedro Zabala Jr., Felix Zabala (Karen), Gloria Zabala. Also by his in-laws Dianne Tweedy (Russel), Susan Stone, Laura Jarrell De Boer (Jeff De Boer) and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his brother in law Daniel T. Jarrell and his sister in law Toni Zabala.
Joe loved a good meal with fine wine and good conversation whether spoken in Basque, Spanish or English, top it off with a game of pinochle or cribbage for a perfect evening. He also loved reading novels, fishing and watching his nieces play various sports. Memorial contributions may be made at your local animal shelter. No service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.