Jodi Lynn Ponsness Holmes

The Lord took Jodi to her heavenly home March 28, 2022 where she joined her husband, her infant son and several beloved family members. She had recently been hospitalized with heart failure, acute diabetes and walking pneumonia.
Jodi Lynn was born September 28, 1958 in Astoria, OR to Bud & Mitzie Ponsness. When she was 5 her dad’s new position on the Oregon State Police moved the family to Tillamook where Jodi spent her first 12 years of schooling, graduating from Tillamook High in 1976, the same year she was Oregon’s National Teenager. From there she attended Oregon State for two years before moving to Denver to attend the Institute of Interior Design, from which she graduated in 1980. Jodi spent her career as a loved and skilled designer.
She married Jonathan Holmes, a commercial realtor, Nov 22, 1986. Lonesome for family – and the Pacific Ocean- they moved to Oregon in 1987, settling in the Lake Oswego area where they raised their family
Jodi’s husband Jon died of pancreatic cancer in April 2019. She is survived by her children, Lauren Brittany & Jon Benjamin, her mother & stepdad, David & Mitzie Dunbar, brother Jeff (Sheryl) Ponsness as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins, and a host of dear friends.
A private Celebration of Life will be held May 1. Condolences may be sent to the family at 1360 Crowley Ave SE – Salem, OR 97302. Private Memorial service May 1, 2022
