Joanne Remington Thompson passed away after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Bay City, Ore., surrounded by family. Joanne was born in South Bend, WA on Aug 29, 1957 to Lawrence and Selma “Sally” Remington.
She attended South Bend Schools where she met and married the love of her life, Elroy Thompson, on Nov. 12, 1974 at the St Lawrence Catholic Church in South Bend, Wash. Joanne and Elroy have two sons, Christopher Scott born December 28, 1974 followed by Keith Michael on April 8, 1978 both born in South Bend, WA.
Before Joanne and Elroy moved to Tillamook, Ore. in 1981, she worked for the Pacific County Sheriff’s Department in South Bend and later worked at the Franz Bakery Outlet in Tillamook before joining Tillamook High School as a secretary until her retirement in 2013. Joanne was active for many years in school activities, events and fundraisers, before and after her retirement. She was also an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tillamook.
Joanne loved family above all, always putting the needs of others before her own. She adored her grandchildren, making every occasion a celebration. Her talents were so numerous and shared by all that knew her.
She loved the tranquility of working in her garden, meeting with her ladies’ group, playing Bunco, traveling across the USA and shopping and garage saling for others.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence (Mar 5,2013) and Sally (Dec 13,2016) Remington, son Christopher Scott (Apr 12, 2012).
Joanne is survived by her husband Elroy of the family home, Son Keith (Lindsey) Thompson of Tillamook, OR, four brothers and five sisters: Jim (Marcia) Remington Greensboro, GA, Janet Decker Seattle, WA , Dick Remington Carthage NC, Loraine (Vic) Garrone Menlo, WA, Roy (Cheryl) Remington Olympia, WA, Larry Remington Elma, WA, Jeannie (Lloyd) Brisco, Raymond, WA, Kathy Remington, Raymond, WA and Marla McGourty Vancouver, WA, four Grandchildren Charlie, Ruby, Reese and Bailey Thompson all of Tillamook, OR.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a service announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2411 5th St. Tillamook, OR , St Lawrence Catholic Church, PO Box 31, Raymond, WA 98577 or a charity of your choice.
