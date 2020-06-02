Beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Joanne Lily Dickinson passed peacefully at her home on May 24th, 2020. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity and acceptance in her daughter, Rachel (Brandon) Affolter, son, Thomas (Gabby) Dickinson , and in her grandchildren Carter, Cole, Canon, Alexandria and James.

In lieu of a formal service or flowers, we ask that you join us in honoring her generous spirit. To continue her mission of love and service, we ask that you consider making a donation to a local organization, helping the less fortunate within our community, as this cause was very close to her heart.


