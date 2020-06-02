Beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Joanne Lily Dickinson passed peacefully at her home on May 24th, 2020. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity and acceptance in her daughter, Rachel (Brandon) Affolter, son, Thomas (Gabby) Dickinson , and in her grandchildren Carter, Cole, Canon, Alexandria and James.
In lieu of a formal service or flowers, we ask that you join us in honoring her generous spirit. To continue her mission of love and service, we ask that you consider making a donation to a local organization, helping the less fortunate within our community, as this cause was very close to her heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.