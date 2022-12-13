Joanne Caroline Serven

Joanne Serven, age 85, passed away at her home in Tillamook on December 6, 2022. Joanne was born on October 26, 1937, in Santa Rosa, California to George and Anita Lagomarsino. She was raised there and married the love of her life, Larry Serven, in 1957. In 1974, they moved to Sandlake, Oregon, and then Newport, Oregon, in 1985. They started their business, Serven Marine, shortly after the move. Joanne was part-owner and office manager until she retired. She loved gardening, cooking, quilting, using the computer, and spending time with her grandchildren and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry, sister Carol, brother Bob, and her parents. She is survived by her children, Kim (Kent) Olson of Tillamook, Ken (Christine) Serven of Newport, Tony Serven of Tillamook, and Keith (Kathleen) Serven of Pacific City; her grandchildren, Alicia Olson, Todd (Lindsey) Olson, Tiffany (Brandon) Downing, Chris, Nick, Kendal, Jordan, Evan, Larry, and Howard Serven; and her great-grandchildren, Maddy and Emri Olson, and Nora and Lucian Downing.
Graveside services will be a private family event at a later date.
