JoAnn Lucinda Bruns passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. JoAnn loved Easter as it was a day spent visiting with family and a kickoff for spring. She especially enjoyed hosting Easter at her homes, where her garden and flowers were well on their way.
She was born Nov. 22 1949, in Gilroy, Calif. to George and Virginia Pappani. She was one of twins.
She attended elementary school in Gilroy until 1962, when her family moved to McCall, Idaho. She attended high school there and moved on to Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho, where she completed Bachelor of Arts degrees in speech and drama and physical education in 1971. In 1972 she completed a M.S. degree in speech pathology and audiology in 1972. While at Idaho State she was on the tennis team.
She worked briefly in Pocatello before moving to McMinnville, Ore., where she worked for Yamhill ESD, Sheridan School District, and as an adjunct instructor at Chemeketa Community College.
In 2003 she moved with the lover of her life, Bill Bruns, to Tillamook, Ore., and worked as a special education teacher and speech pathologist for nine years at Tillamook High School, Wilson High School, and South Prairie Elementary School. JoAnn retired from being an educator in 2012. Her specialty was working with the underdogs.
In 2019, she founded the William Thomas Bruns Foundation, to buy hunting and fishing licenses for students in the Tillamook School District. She loved rock n' roll and county music, being with her family, gardening, collecting antique cameras, telephones, and fishing gear. Most of all she loved to fish, hunt and travel with Bill, who she lost to cancer in 2016.
She is survived by her stepson, Darrick Bruns, daughter in-law Jacque Bruns and grandchildren, Henry and Avery Bruns of Corvallis. Along with stepdaughter Michelle Hubbard, son in-law Nick Hubbard, and grandchild Nolan Hubbard of McMinnville.
A private family service will be held for JoAnn Bruns.
Donations in her name can be made to the William Thomas Bruns Foundation.
William Thomas Bruns Foundation, 3718 SW Deon Dr. Corvallis, Or 97333.
