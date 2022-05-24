Joann Dolan Steffey

Joann Steffey was born February 20,1934 to Arthur Thomas and Hazel Dolan in Tillamook, Oregon and passed away May 6th, 2022 in Dallas, Oregon.
She was raised in Tillamook in the home her father built along side his business, A.T. Dolan Construction on Main Street.
Joann married Vern Steffey in 1955 and raised their family in California.
In 1973, they moved back to Oregon where both accepted Christ as their personal Saviour. They spent summers camping in Taylor Park and made spending time with their grandchildren a priority.
In 1998, Joann started traveling, spending time in Arizona, Mexico and Hawaii.
She was a creative woman who played the piano and made special handmade cards and letters which showcased her quick wit and sense of humor.
She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, Aunty and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband Vern in 1998 and daughter Dena in 2019. She is survived by three daughters Judith Lynn of Phoenix , Deborah Coon(Richard) of Tillamook and Barbara Sisson(Chester) of Dallas, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Potluck and celebration of life will be held at the home of Richard and Deborah Coon in Tillamook, June 18th at Noon.
