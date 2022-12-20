Joann Caroline Haynes was born September 25, 1939 in Bethany, Missouri to Shelby and Margaret Houston and passed away December 11, 2022 in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 83.
Joann married Melvin J. Haynes on October 3, 1959.
Joann raised her family and enjoyed canning, growing tomatoes and playing video games. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Joann is survived by her 2 sons, Duane and Mike Haynes of Tillamook, OR. 5 grandchildren, Justin, Jamie, Cynthia, McKenzie and Tyler Haynes.
Joann is preceded in death by her husband Melvin Haynes and son Larry Haynes.
Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home
