Joan Watt Imhoff Ross Mackey

Joan passed peacefully away at her home in Vancouver, Wash. earlier this year at age 94.
She is preceded in death by her three husbands George Imhoff, Warren Ross and Walter Mackey, her sister Phyllis Wustenberg, and her brother Robert Morris Watt.
She is survived by sons Thomas and Roger Imhoff, grandson Eli Imhoff, sister Barbara Dixon and many nephews, a niece, and many Morris and Watt cousins.
Joan was very proud of her career as an elementary school teacher especially in the field of outdoor education. She taught school for 30 years beginning in Tillamook and later in the Vancouver Washington School District. Joan was always excited to introduce her kids to science and the outdoors. She fondly remembered her “mad scientists” of East School’s sixth grade class. At outdoor school she was known as "Big Kahuna".
Joan lived a good long life with many adventures and will be sorely missed by those who loved and respected her. The family is especially grateful to Savannah Vomacka, Joan's caregiver of many years.
Her final wishes were for her ashes to be placed with her mother Jean's remains at the IOOF cemetery near Bay City, Ore.
At her request, no service is planned.
