Joan Nelson was born August 16, 1929 in Alturas, California. She passed away on October 24, 2022, at the age of 93 surrounded by 5 generations of her loving family. She was survived by her six children, Donald Nelson, Deborah Johnson (Ken), Dana Hulse, Donna Young, David Nelson and Deanna Nelson, 14 grandchilden,16 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was also survived by her childhood best friend Evelyn O’Donel. Joan was proceeded in death by her husband, Eldon Nelson and her siblings Arlene, Bebe and Reese.
After graduating from Medford High School, Joan married her husband Eldon and raised their 6 children in Medford, Oregon from 1949 to 1973. During this time, she attended Business School to become a bookkeeper and was an active PTA member. Later she and her husband moved to Kailua Kona, Hawaii and then to Fairbanks, Alaska and eventually retired in Netarts, Oregon. After her husband passed, she moved next door to her childhood best friend in Oceanside, Oregon, where she belonged to the Red Hat Society, the Do Nothing Coffee Club, and attended The Strong Women’s Classes. Joan volunteered with Smart Reading program and Cape Meares Lighthouse. Joan loved being part of the Oceanside community.
Joan loved to walk on the beach, read, crochet, sew, and bake. She crocheted a blanket for every baby she met. She loved Pinochle, Cribbage and she was the “Queen” of Kings in the Corner. Her favorite recipes have been passed down in family recipe boxes to enjoy for generations to come. As a civic minded woman, she never missed voting in an election, including this one.
Joan Nelson, a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother (great & great great), neighbor, friend and wonderful human will be missed greatly by all that knew her. She was strong woman. May we know more of them. May we be one of them. May we raise them.
Condolences: The Nelson Family, PO Box 174, Oceanside, Oregon 97141.
Donations to Smart Reading: SmartReading.org 101 SW Market St. Portland, OR, 97201
