Joan “Joannie” Marie Vogt, of Portland, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 from complications due to heart and kidney disease.
Joan was born in Tillamook, Oregon, the daughter of Joseph Baumgartner and Edith Crist. She grew up in Tillamook attending Sacred Heart Academy and later Tillamook High School, graduating in 1962. She moved to Portland, Oregon after high school to attend Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland for 43 years as a registered nurse and later nursing supervisor until she retired in 2009. Joan was deeply loved by her many work friends and many have commented on their appreciation for her always having their backs and her nurturing kindness to young staff.
Joan was preceded in death by her birth father and mother, adopted father, Frank Vogt, and brothers Glen, David, and Larry. Joan is survived by her sister, Deb (Rick) Curry of Lewiston, Idaho; brother Mike (Cora) Vogt of Tillamook; brother Bob (Stephanie) Vogt of North Bend, Oregon; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Finally, Joan is survived by a notorious group of women self-proclaimed as “The Old Broads”, of which Joan was a charter member. These women all graduated from Tillamook High School, Class of 1962. For 30-plus years, these life-long friends have planned and fulfilled many adventures together. The names of the surviving members are: Becky, Kathy, Judy, Kay, and Kerry. Their full identities will not be revealed here because after hearing some of the stories from their adventures, I am certain there are still outstanding warrants for most, if not all of them. Thank you ladies for being such good friends to Joan all these years. Like Joan, you are a force to be reckoned with.
There will be two celebrations of Joan’s life: the first is at the Legacy Good Samaritan Chapel in Portland, Oregon, date and time yet to be determined. The second memorial will be in Tillamook, Oregon in early August to coincide with the Tillamook High School Class of 1962 Reunion, more details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Joannie’s name to her favorite charity, the Oregon Food Bank at oregonfoodbank.org.
