On March 24, 2021, James “Jim” VonSeggern was called home. As he stated, “God has my room ready.”
Jim was born on Dec. 30, 1937 to Gale and Gertrude (Trudy) VonSeggern in Neligh, Neb. and moved with his family to Astoria, Ore. in 1944. He attended Star of the Sea School and graduated in 1956.
In May of 1960, Jim married Claudia Bruder at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and they celebrated 60 years together in 2020.
Serving nine years in the U.S. Army, Jim then returned to Oregon and took a job with Department of Fish and Wildlife at the hatcheries. He worked at Siletz, Sandy, Marion Forks, and lastly, the Nehalem hatchery, where he retired after 30 years. He settled into retirement in Nehalem in 1995 where he enjoyed the time with his family until his death.
Jim enjoyed all things outdoors, but especially loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed the occasional reunion with his Star of the Sea buddies to go over old times.
Jim’s greatest love was his family. Spending time with his sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren was very important. He loved to be called Grandpa and Pops.
Left to carry on his legacy are his wife, Claudia, his sons Scott and Tim, adopted son Gerry Breedlong, his five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, and sisters Elmerna and Lorna.
There will be a celebration of Jim's life at a later date.
