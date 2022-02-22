Jim Corbus

Jim was born in 1939 in Miami, Oklahoma to Lloyd and Nadine Corbus. They eventually moved to Californiia where Jim attended Campbell High School. There he was the starting catcher on the varsity baseball team as well as the starting quarterback for varsity football. His senior year, Jim was also the student body President. After high school he attended San Jose State and was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates Farm team as their catcher, but his baseball career was cut short due to an injury.
Jim then returned to California where he discovered his love for golf and worked at Lockheed for 18 years during which he married his first wife, Elinor, and together they had 4 children. After coming to know Jesus, Jim attended Bethany Bible College in Santa Cruz, California. Upon graduating he moved his family to Tillamook, Oregon to help start a Christian School where he would be the principal. While in Tillamook, Jim also volunteered at the YMCA coaching young kids as well as served on the Tillamook City Council.
After 5 years in Tillamook, Jim divorced and moved to the Portland area where he worked as a car salesman and eventually became a driving instructor where all his students loved his sense of humor and teaching style as well as his sincere care for them as individuals. During his time in Portland, Jim married his wife of 32 years, Cindy. They eventually moved to Scappoose, Oregon and then to St. Helens where they lived with their multiple and very well loved dogs and cats. Jim loved Jesus, his family, his animals, golf, music and taking over a room with his infectious personality, humor and stories.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cindy, her daughters Jacyn, Jaime and Johna and his four children: Julie, Jennifer, Michael and Daniel as well as their spouses and 10 grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life at God’s Lighthouse in Garibaldi on March 12 at 5 pm. All are welcome.
