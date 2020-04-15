Jill Rivers Carter

We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our family matriarch, Jill Carter. Jill passed away peacefully at her home in Neahkanie on Thursday April 9th surrounded by family.
Jill was a beautiful, happy spirit who taught us how to live. Her authenticity, love, and light brought our family and friends in the community much joy and understanding over her lifetime.
Jill’s passion for our community was to improve the lives of disabled individuals, which she did by serving Tillamook County as board president for the Marie Mills Center and Marie Mills Foundation for more than 20 years.
A private burial is planned later this week at The American Legion Cemetery in Nehalem.
Current restrictions in place due to COVID-19 make it mandatory that we postpone her memorial service.
The family will have a Memorial and Celebration of Life for Jill when it is possible to properly gather and celebrate with her family and friends in the community, and will announce that date as soon as we are able.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Marie Mills Center, 1800 Front Street, Tillamook, Oregon 97141. This will help continue her legacy to serve disabled individuals in our County.
