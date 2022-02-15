Jill Gertrude McAuliffe’s magnetic personality, spunky sense of humor and fun-loving presence accompanied her every move. She went home to be with her Lord and her much-missed loved ones on January 19, 2022.
Born on July 16, 1938 in Hendon, Middlesex, England, Jill joined her parents (Harold Charles Mead and Lilian May Cass), sister (Jean) and brother (Tony). They were closely knit and lived in the same split flat as her maternal grandparents. She met and married John McAuliffe and, after their separation, and her mother’s passing, moved with her father to Oceanside, Oregon to join her sister, later relocating to Netarts. Jill worked for a time as a receptionist for Tillamook’s attorneys, Albright and Kittell and for the registrar’s office at Tillamook Bay Community College.
The sisters enjoyed many pleasurable activities together. They joined a long-term local bowling league, walked their beloved dogs on the beaches, knitted and drank copious amounts of Glengettie Tea. Jill was a faithful part of Netarts Friends Church and had a heart that out-sized her petite frame. She loved all creatures deeply.
Declining health necessitated a move to McMinnville, Oregon before her passing. She leaves behind two much-loved nephews (Lee Robert Mead and Raymond Anthony Mead) as well as numerous Great Nieces and Great Nephews and a multitude of emotionally wealthy friends. In Jill’s memory, please spend time with those who need you the most. That was her biggest legacy.
