Jesse grew up fishing and hunting at the beach where his grandparents homestead in 1920, camping at Cape Lookout with his family, and also enjoyed gold mining, scuba diving, flying airplanes, and playing Elvis and Johnny Cash songs on his guitar.
He was born in Tillamook, but grew up in Sand Lake where he attended school, worked at dairy farms, logged with his dad and uncles, and pulled shenanigans with his cousins trying to run from Sheriff Nimbs.
Jesse is a Vietnam vet who proudly served from 1967 to 1970. When he returned to Oregon, he worked on construction projects, including the light rail and Director Building in Portland and Shorewood Condos in Vancouver, Washington. He soon became a successful contractor. In 2003 he switched occupations where he enjoyed pushing a diesel down the road and retired in 2013.
His greatest joy came in being a father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Jesse is preceded in death by his parents Alberta and Jesse Derrick Sr. He is survived by his wife Rhonda, his daughter Lisa, son Jesse "Sam" and his wife Annette Derrick, stepdaughter Monica Maag, stepsons Darin Stone, Cody Godfrey, Mathew Godfrey and his wife Sanne, and his acquired family Sheila and David Ferrin, Jerry "Crawdad", numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, 16 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 23, in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.dallastribute.com.
