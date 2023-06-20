Jerry Espeseth

Jerry Espeseth passed away suddenly on May 18, 2023, at the age of eighty-seven. Born on January 21, 1936, in Dallas, Wisconsin, Jerry lived with his mother and grandparents while his father served in the Navy. The family moved to California in 1948, then to Victorville, California in 1950, where he attended Victor Valley High School and graduated in 1954. After two years of college, Jerry joined the Navy where he served with the Seabees building structures in the Philippines and Guam. He married, and returned to college after his time in the service, then graduated with a B.S. degree from California State University. That union produced a son, Jerry Jr., and ended with the death of his spouse. Jerry worked as an engineer with Fleur Corporation in Southern California and did projects in Alaska, Salt Lake City and South Africa. He worked as a contractor, independently, and with his father. In 2004, while planning a 50ht class reunion for their high school, he and classmate, Auda, renewed an old friendship, and married in 2005. Surviving are his spouse, Auda, two sons, Wally and Jerry, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.  A memorial will be held in August with friends and family.

