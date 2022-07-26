Jerrol Duane Waggerby was born Aug. 27, 1981 in Portland Oregon to Duane Waggerby and Connie Coulter.
He grew up in Tillamook and graduated from Tillamook High School in 2000.
He enjoyed visiting with family and friends and enjoyed video games and movies and listening to all kinds of music. He was a good hamburger cook.
He died unexpectedly in his sleep on July 20, 2022 He is survived by his Farther Duane Waggerby of Tillamook, his Mother Connie Coulter of Hermiston Oregon, his one sister Amber Bushell of Richland Washington and his brother Kenneth Waggery of Tillamook.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday July 28, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4200 12th St. Tillamook OR.
