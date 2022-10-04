Jerald Roderick Reeves

Jerald (Jerry, JR, Ace) Roderick Reeves was born in the hospital in Myrtle Point, OR on July 13, 1941 to William Clare Reeves and Helen Inez Stallard and spent 31 years living in Powers, OR. He graduated from Powers High School in 1959.
Jerry was first married to Jean Griswold with children Jerri and Rod born to the family. The saw mill in Powers closed so Jerry moved his family to Tillamook, OR in 1972 and began saw filing at Publishers Paper. That marriage ended in 1982.
Almighty God moved to cross the paths of Jerry and Debbi (Schmitz) Werner on February 19, 1983, they married July 30, 1983 and the rest is history. Jerry and Debbi were raising Dena and Chris (Werner) in 1984 when Jerry’s sister Carmen passed away so her two daughters, Jerry’s nieces, Sharon (Bowers) and Carrie (McCulloch) joined the Reeves family. From 1989 to 1991, with the help of many friends and family members, Jerry built a house for the family. This beautiful family home is where Jerry passed away quietly and peacefully at the age of 81 years old on September 21, 2022 at 4 a.m. He was exactly where he wanted to be and loved to be.
Jerry worked as a saw filer, then Head Saw Filer, at the Tillamook Publishers Paper Lumber Mill, now the Hampton Lumber Mill, for 36 years, retiring in 2008. In 2006 Jerry was honored to be inducted into the Western Saw Filer Hall of Fame due to his skill and expertise in the art of saw filing. Jerry was also inducted into the Powers Community Hall of Fame in 2021 for his lifelong commitment and love to Powers, his hometown community. Jerry was one of the founding members of Living Water Fellowship, a non-denominational church which began in Tillamook in 1985. He was a soft-spoken but dedicated and avid disciple for Jesus, even more so after his retirement when he had the time to be with others.
Jerry enjoyed elk and deer hunting with his boys or sauntering alone through the prairies and the forests in Tillamook and Powers. Digging up clams in the Netarts Bay was a favorite pastime for many years with and without family and friends. Most years he raised a beef for the family freezer. He maintained the outside of the house and acreage for 32 years. Because he lived with rheumatoid arthritis for 51 years and numerous complications of that disease he always said he had to keep moving and he did.
Jerry was a quiet, humble, generous man who loved others. If you were one of Jerry’s special people you knew it, for he always gave a little extra to those he became closest to. Like many younger people he had lessons to learn and he did learn from his mistakes and overcame to become an honorable man of God. His wisdom and love was known to all who met him and got to know him. One of Jerry’s favorite saying to others was “All is well”, knowing with God, all is well.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Debra (Debbi) Reeves, children Jerri (Doward) Eldridge of Killeen TX, Rodrick Reeves of Portland OR, Dena (Brian) Lemos of Windsor CO, Chris (Lisa) Werner of Adna, WA and adopted in love son, Ryan (Cynthia) Miller, Tillamook OR. Jerry’s grandchildren are Annie Eldridge Lobato, Jennifer Eldridge, Heather Reeves Meyer, Ashlee Lemos, Hailey Lemos Sanders, Felicia Lemos, Eddie Lemos, Tyler Werner, Natalee Werner, Liam Miller and Silas Miller. Jerry’s great grandchildren are JayDee Meyer, Elizabeth and Emma Lobato, Jason Eldridge, James Guin, Ana Rose and Sarah Sanders. Jerry is survived by his sister Sharon (Goodman) Giltz and husband Larry. Jerry leaves behind many cousins, nephews and nieces from the Stallard, Boutin, Walker, Brady, Wyland, Reeves, and Goodman families not to mention all the others who were more family than friends from the communities of Powers and Tillamook. Jerry was preceded in death by his father William Reeves, mother Helen Stallard Costello, sister Carmen Reeves McCulloch, brother William Goodman, grandparents Martin and Maude Stallard and many uncles and aunts.
A celebration of Jerry’s life is set for May 27, 2023 at Living Water Fellowship in Tillamook (time to be announced) so that family and friends from all areas will be able to plan for and attend, to share in this tribute to Jerry’s life well lived. His presence on earth will be greatly missed, but we know that “All is well” and Jerry will be waiting to see and be with all his loved ones who choose to follow Jesus Christ as personal savior and Lord.
Matthew 11:28 – Then Jesus said, “Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.”
