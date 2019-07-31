Jerald Reiber, age 83, of Garibaldi, passed away in Tillamook Hospital, July 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. He had been very ill for the past 6 years.
He has gone fishing with his parents ( Rudy & Marie Reiber) and son (Rick Reiber). They will finally catch “The Big One.”
After high school he had served in the U.S. Navy as “1st Radio Man.” 1966- started out as a Mechanic – working his way up to New Distribution Manager for “Volkswagon of America.”
In 1978- Jerry and Elaine Reiber - (wife of 57 years) purchased “Garibaldi Marina.” Donating time, ideas and money to improve production of Fish Hatchery’s.
He belonged to “Master Hunters.” Loved fishing – Hunting and camping with family.
1989- Sold Marina- created Jerry’s Bait & Tackle until 1998 purchasing property and building what is now Chevron Station on Hwy 101 (Garibaldi). (2002) sold and retired.
In 2011 He had a stroke and things were never the same.
He leaves a brother – Walt Reiber (Carol), Sisters – Dorothy Walker and Virginia, Daughter – Kathy Hellums, Bobbie McKay (Bob Loundon) and Tami Ranes (John Law), 16 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren.
