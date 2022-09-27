Jerald Melvin Sievers

Jerry passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022, with family and friends surrounding him at his home in Tillamook, Oregon. He is survived by his younger sister Joann L. Olives, formerly Sievers and his younger brother Terry Leon Sievers, both from California. Jerry was a retired veteran, who survived two tours of duty (May ’68 – ’70), 4TH Battalion, 31st Infantry, aka Light Infantry Brigade 196, being honored/awarded with two purple hearts during his service.
Jerry was an avid outdoorsman. Jerry was born in 1947 Portland, Or., raised in California, and was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin L. Sievers and Arda E. Sievers, as well as Jerry’s younger brother, John Robert Sievers(“Jack”), all of Oregon. Jerry is also survived by niece Tiffany L. Littlefield (Don), and nephews Jonathan W. Olives(Nic), Jeremy Sievers & Chad Sievers, and great nieces Ava & Isabel Littlefield, all of Santa Cruz County, California.
Condolences can be sent to Waud’s Funeral Home for forwarding to the family.
