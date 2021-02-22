Jerald (Jerry) Arlin Royse Sr. was born in Spokane, Wash. on Oct. 18, 1943 and passed away in Tillamook, Ore. on Feb. 12, 2021 surrounded by his wife Sarah and friends.
He was adopted in 1944 by Russell and Gwen Royse along with two younger sisters Sheryl and Doreen. He lived in Walla Walla and then moved to the Portland area. In 1962 he joined the Army and served 12 years he then took a break from service; then returned to serve for 10 years as an advisor to the National Guard for the Army and he retired December of 1992 in Tillamook Oregon.
While married to Cheryl Wood, he had two sons, JJ and Alan, and later divorced. Then in 1986 Jerry married his current wife Sarah who brought 2 daughters Tami and Toni into the marriage. Jerry and Sarah have 12 grandchildren, and 6 greatgrandchildren.
Jerry volunteered for the Disabled American Veterans as a van driver transporting veterans to and from their appointments. He was a very active member within the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary currently holding the 19th district NEC Auxiliary. Jerry was also a member of the VFW.
Jerry celebrated 18 years of sobriety in October 2020. He has mentored many people while working within prisons/ jail systems, helping hands, and serenity house are a few examples within Washington and Oregon.
In 2010, Jerry and Sarah welcomed Teddy II into the family to help Jerry with his disabilities. Jerry got Teddy II thru American Vet Dogs. After Jerry and Teddy II came home from the school Jerry and Teddy II went everywhere teaching kids and other veteran what a service animal can do.
When Jerry wasn’t busy volunteering or traveling, he enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, leather work and beading. He also had the wonderful gift to gab and loved a good cup of coffee. Jerry loved his family very much.
Jerry is preceded in death by his Mother Gwen, Father Russell, Grandson Christopher, and Service dog Teddy II.
If anyone wishes to make a donation the family request a donation be made in memory of Jerald (Jerry) Royse to the Department of Oregon, Disabled American Veterans van fund. DAV ATT: Adjutant 37615 SE Gordon Creek Road Corbett, OR 97019
