Jeffrey William Foss, 34, was born on Aug. 19, 1987 in Portland, Or.
Jeff, a longtime resident of Tillamook, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, with his family by his side.
As a teenager, Jeff was highly active in the local FAA Chapter. Swine and Beef were his primary focus. He won several awards. Jeff graduated Tillamook High School in 2005.
Jeff was always had a deep passion for hunting and fishing, he was a true outdoorsman who took great joy in teaching both his children how to hunt and fish but more than just that, he taught them how to respect the outdoors and the animals. If he was wasn’t hunting or fishing he could be found at the softball fields playing a game or at the bowling alley bowling with his friends in men’s league.
Jeff proudly welcomed his son Chance on June 18, 2007. Shortly thereafter marring the love of his life, Lauren Foss and the mother to his two beautiful children in June of 2010. On Dec. 4, 2012, their family became complete with the arrival of his little princess, Taylor.
Jeff spent a brief period of time after High School logging. Before starting his business in woodworking where he spent the last 15 years working alongside his father. Jeff’s workmanship and artistic craftsmanship were one of a kind.
Jeff has so much passion and drive in life, he took so much pride in his family and his two children, Taylor and Chance. He loved to go camping with friends and family. Jeff would have the biggest smile when watching his son play with his baby girl (booger) teaching her how to draw and passing down the many techniques and tricks he had learned over the years.
Jeff is survived by his wife Lauren, Son Chance (15), Daughter Taylor (9), his parents Jerry and Angie Foss, mother-in-law, Vickie Fisher, brother, Trevor, sister, Jaycee, brother-in-law Cody Belgrade, grandparents Bill Larson, Charlotte & Jim Dolan. Niece and Nephews Lakota, Brantley, Odin, Jack and Whitley. And many more extended family members.
Jeff is proceeded in death by his beloved grandmother Connie Larson (Grammie).
A celebration of Life will be held Saturday Aug. 27, at 3 p.m. at 27175 Trask River Road. Come with a side dish and or memory of Jeff.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for his wife and children. Money raised will be used to help pay for the children’s needs. (braces, sports, school clothes, etc.). Funds raised will also go to help pay for the medical bills associated with Jeff’s passing. GoFundMe account, “in memory of jeff foss”
