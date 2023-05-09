Jeffrey George Zybura was born October 31, 1942, in Baltimore, MD to Stanley and Evelyn (Gross) Zybura and passed away April 24, 2023, in Netarts, Oregon at the age of 80.
Jeff graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Engineering. He married Lana Rae Gordon on May 29, 1965, in Denver, Colorado. Jeff worked as an engineer for Dow Chemical USA and Van Waters & Rogers and was able to retire at the early age of 57 and start the next chapter of his life with Lana.
Jeff and Lana moved to the Oregon Coast and settled in Netarts, Oregon where Jeff stayed active with fishing, crabbing, collecting model trains, and building model airplanes and ships. He was a classic car collector, sold items on E-Bay and was an avid World War II historian and collector.
Jeff was a member of the TillaWheels Car Club and volunteered at both the Netarts Community Club and Whiskey Creek Fish Hatchery.
Jeff is survived by his wife Lana Zybura, 1 daughter Dawn (Shane) Fischer and 1 son Eric (Michelle) Zybura.
Jeff was a grandfather to 4 amazing grandchildren, Hunter (Sarah) Zybura, Tyler Ann Zybura, Christopher Zybura, and Evan Sasse.
Jeff witnessed the start of the next generation of Zybura’s in 2022 with the birth of his great granddaughter Savannah Zybura.
Jeff has 1 sister Terry (Bob) Corey, 1 nephew Patrick Corey and 1 niece Jennifer Brancato.
