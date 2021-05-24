Jeffrey Arlyn Hall, son of Thomas Hall and Nina (Hall) Kuehner, was born Jan. 11, 1961 in Tillamook, Ore. and passed peacefully May 19, 2021 with his sister by his side.
Jeff was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt deer and elk, go fishing, clam digging and cut fire wood.
He worked as a cook in his early years and gained quite a following with his ability to put out a 5 star meal just as beautiful as it was tasty. He was a gifted mechanic and had a niche for fixing things even seasoned mechanics could not. For several years he worked as a diesel mechanic in a logging camp in Alaska. Later he worked for Coffman Excavation as a mechanic in Portland Or. Until he was disabled.
He was a good friend to many and helped anyone he could. Whether it was a car repair, a cord of wood or just a helping hand, he had a good heart.
Jeff was preceded in death by all of his grandparents, his father and mother, his nephew Tanner Vermilyea, nephew Ethon Hall and his sister in law Debbie Hall. He leaves behind his significant other of 15 years Lisa Burback his puppy dog Lady,
three brothers, Gilbert (Arlene) Hall of Prineville, Ore., Stuart (Mary) Hall of Ettrick, Wis., Dave Hall of Gresham, Ore. and his Sister Cheryl (Jerry) Witham of Tillamook, Ore. Several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. A daughter Rachel (Scott) Stewart and 3 grandchildren Abby, Silas and Sam of Toledo, Or.
****There will be a celebration of life for family and friends, date and time will be announced in the near future.
The Scattering of Ashes will be a private event in his favorite hunting spot.
