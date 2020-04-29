Jeffery Louis Allen of Beaver OR, died on April 22, 2020. He was 64 years old. He was born on Jan. 25, 1956. A private family service will be held at a later date at the Blaine Cemetery.

When should Gov. Brown open Oregon back up?

