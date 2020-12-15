Jeannette Callender Hepp passed away on Dec. 7, 2020 after a life exceptionally well-lived for 94 years. She was born and grew up in Oak Park, Illinois with an outgoing spirit and intrepid sense of adventure. During WWII she played women’s pro baseball in Chicago where she met her future husband Don Hepp, a sailor on a blind date. They married after the war, built their first home themselves in Portland , had two children and lived in Oregon, New Jersey and Hawaii. In retirement, they built a home in Rockaway, Oregon remaining active in the Lions Club and traveled the world
After Don’s death, Jeannette moved with the seasons, settling in Montrose, Colorado to be close to family. Jeannette was a story-teller, avid beach-walker, sports fan, traveler, “card shark” and never met a stranger.. Her smile and positive spirit remained strong, despite declining health in recent years.
Survivors are daughter Donna Hepp and husband Jeff McKillip of New Hampshire, and son Michael and wife Anne in Colorado, grandsons Guy Hepp in California and U.S.Navy Lt. Simon Hepp and his wife n Rhode Island, great grandsons Lochlan and Alistair and beloved sister-in-law Dorothy
