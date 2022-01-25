Funeral services will be held for Jeanne May (Mills) DeSwart on January 24 at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Tillamook. Jeanne May (Mills) DeSwart was born on August 12, 1946, in Tillamook to Alfred Archie and Jonnie Lucille (Bradham) Mills. She passed in Tillamook on January 18th, 2022 while surrounded by family at the age of 75. Jeanne grew up in Tillamook, where she attended Tillamook High School and graduated in the class of 1964.
Jeanne met her husband Jack DeSwart and was married on October 5, 1968. Jack and Jeanne bought their family farm from Tina DeSwart, Jack’s mother. Jack and Jeanne sold the farm in 2004 and retired from dairy farming. They also ran and operated Trask River Gravel before selling it. During her time on the farm, Jeanne loved working with the animals and with her flowers. After retirement, Jeanne and Jack moved to a home in downtown Tillamook which Jeanne had admired for years. Jeanne found her favorite place to travel was Hawaii. She visited the islands multiple times with both family and friends. Jeanne loved spending time having coffee with her family, friends, and grandkids, where many hours were spent talking and laughing. Jeanne loved playing and caring for her grandchildren, she would always share her gift of art, comedy, creativity, as well as her love for them. Jeanne joined a local ladies’ Bible Study in 2017, which became one of her favorite weekly gatherings to continue to grow her faith. It was with this group that she found the Lord and the ultimate gift of Salvation through Jesus. Jeanne was baptized on May 10th, 2018.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, Jack DeSwart; four children, Jim DeSwart, Jackie (DeSwart) Fox and son-in-law Michael Fox, Robin (DeSwart) Faber and son-in-law Jesse Faber, and Michael DeSwart; Her seven grandchildren, Vincent Fox, Victoria Fox, Caden Faber, Triton Faber, Jazz Faber, Natalie DeSwart, and Michael DeSwart Jr.; two brothers, John Mills and William (Theresa) Mills; In-laws, Paula Mills and Charles Parker. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Patrica Mills Parker, brother Thomas Mills, and sister-in-law Darcia Mills.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bethesda Auxiliary Oregon, which is a home for developmentally disabled people.
