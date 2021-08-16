Jeanette was born in Tillamook on Sept. 30, 1925, to Walter and Elizabeth (Balmer) Wismer and passed away on Aug. 4, 2021, in Tillamook. All six of her children were present at the time of her passing.
Jeanette married her childhood sweetheart, Francis “Gene” Rawe, in June of 1945. Gene had recently returned from World War II where he had lost his left arm and his sight when injured by a hand grenade.
Having promised to wait for Gene, she married him upon his return and faithfully assisted him in establishing their farm on Bewley Creek Road and lovingly rearing their six children. Jeanette was passionate about caring for her family, along with her ministry of entertaining visiting pastors and evangelists. She generously cooked and baked for friends and family – her specialty being the baking of bread, cinnamon rolls and donuts. Jeanette won many First-Place awards at the Tillamook County and Oregon State Fairs.
Jeanette was also passionate about music. When Gene’s pension was not able to cover the cost of music lessons, Jeanette began ironing clothes and doing odd jobs for the music teachers. She was an excellent seamstress and clothed her family in beautiful handmade garments, producing wonderful costumes for the THS drama department. Her grandchildren have fond memories of “Grandmommie” teaching them to drive a stick shift; floating in the middle of the Columbia River while being afraid of the water and unable to swim, sleeping on a trampoline just to be with them, riding on the back of a 4-wheeler – always being such a good sport. She lovingly drove many miles to witness special events and to cheer them on! She was dedicated to living a life pleasing to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and loving others.
She was faithful to her Lord, her church, and her family.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gene Rawe in 2004, her second husband Jack Steinberg in 2014, and brothers Robert and Wesley Wismer. Jeanette is survived by her sister, Joyce Deane of Coquille OR; her children Janet (Gary) Parks of Riverside CA; Larry (Susie) Rawe of Hermiston OR; Duane (Lynette) Rawe of Tillamook OR; Nancy (Mel) Skeen of Farmington MO; Lynda (Dale) Watt of Nampa ID; and Sally Cranston of Vancouver WA; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Jeanette will be laid to rest alongside “Gene” at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland on Mon., Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. Viewing all day August 13, 2021 at Waud's Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.