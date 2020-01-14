Jeanette M. “Sisty” Riutta was born on Jan. 24, 1937 in Astoria, Oregon. She lived in Astoria, Rockaway, and Manzanita. She died in Longview, Washington, on Jan. 9, 2020. Columbia Funeral Services, Longview, is handling the arrangements. Services are to be held in Astoria at a date yet to be determined.
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Online Poll
More Featured Stories
Trending Today
Articles
- Family of girl killed, boy missing at Falcon Cove create GoFundMe page
- Canadian guilty of drug charge in Oregon Coast arrest
- Cloverdale man dies in Whiskey Creek Road crash
- Update: Highway 6 now open (Photos)
- Lost City of Bayocean premiering on OPB
- Three swept out to sea at Falcon Cove
- Manzanita hosts vigil for family lost at sea in Falcon Cove
- Tillamook woman killed in crash near Beaver
- Gordon's Update January 13
- McCormick Loop Road crash kills Tillamook woman
Commented
- Oregon senators speak on impeachment (1)
- Drug team busts two in Tillamook (1)
- Oregon senators move to block military action against Iran (1)
- Peterson 75th Wedding Anniversary (1)
- State Rep. Gomberg seeking another term (1)
- Anderson declares run for state senate (1)
- Statewide plastic bag ban effective January 2020 (1)
- Cody Mann
It was a night for recognition and a bit of fun when the Tillamook County Composite Squadron/Flight 114 landed at Kit… Read more
Trending Today
Articles
- Family of girl killed, boy missing at Falcon Cove create GoFundMe page
- Canadian guilty of drug charge in Oregon Coast arrest
- Cloverdale man dies in Whiskey Creek Road crash
- Update: Highway 6 now open (Photos)
- Lost City of Bayocean premiering on OPB
- Three swept out to sea at Falcon Cove
- Manzanita hosts vigil for family lost at sea in Falcon Cove
- Tillamook woman killed in crash near Beaver
- Gordon's Update January 13
- McCormick Loop Road crash kills Tillamook woman
Commented
- Oregon senators speak on impeachment (1)
- Drug team busts two in Tillamook (1)
- Oregon senators move to block military action against Iran (1)
- Peterson 75th Wedding Anniversary (1)
- State Rep. Gomberg seeking another term (1)
- Anderson declares run for state senate (1)
- Statewide plastic bag ban effective January 2020 (1)
Trending Today
Articles
- Family of girl killed, boy missing at Falcon Cove create GoFundMe page
- Canadian guilty of drug charge in Oregon Coast arrest
- Cloverdale man dies in Whiskey Creek Road crash
- Update: Highway 6 now open (Photos)
- Lost City of Bayocean premiering on OPB
- Three swept out to sea at Falcon Cove
- Manzanita hosts vigil for family lost at sea in Falcon Cove
- Tillamook woman killed in crash near Beaver
- Gordon's Update January 13
- McCormick Loop Road crash kills Tillamook woman
Commented
- Oregon senators speak on impeachment (1)
- Drug team busts two in Tillamook (1)
- Oregon senators move to block military action against Iran (1)
- Peterson 75th Wedding Anniversary (1)
- State Rep. Gomberg seeking another term (1)
- Anderson declares run for state senate (1)
- Statewide plastic bag ban effective January 2020 (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
With spring season just around the corner, it’s time to get new shooters, coaching staff and volunteers ready on the trap team. Tillamook High… Read more
With spring season just around the corner, it’s time to get new shooters, coaching staff and volunteers ready on the trap team. Tillamook High… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.