Jean Elizabeth Starr was born Oct. 26, 1941 in Wheeler, Ore. and passed away July 16, 2021 in Wheeler. Jean was a devoted wife to Gene Starr, and eldest daughter of Dean and Norma Smith.
Jean was preceded in death by her brothers Jack Smith, William Smith, Gerald Smith, Donald Smith and Wayne Smith, and by her infant son Richard Dean Starr. Jean is survived by siblings Shirley Newton, Deborah Stephens and Richard Smith and by children Louis Starr and Lisa Fisher. Jean was grandmother to Samantha Jepson and Travis White and great grandmother of Shelbi Nelson, Alexandra Nelson, Myles Jepson, and great-great-grandmother of Kora Jane Niemi.
Jean mothered many other family members and provided day care for many children in Nehalem Valley.
Jean cleaned homes in Manzanita and also was a cashier at Wheeler Pharmacy.
Graveside services will be held at Nehalem American Legion Cemetery on Aug. 6, 2021 at 1 p.m.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home, Tillamook, Ore.
