Jean Ann Shaw went to be with Jesus on Aug. 8, 2020. She passed away peacefully after a battle with Alzheimers.
Jeannie was born at the Tillamook County Hospital on March 25, 1944 to Lee and Kenno Thun. She graduated high school in 1962 and attended Northwest Nazarene College from 1962-1963. Jeannie worked at the Medical Clinic in Tillamook from 1980 until she retired in 2005, after 25 years of service.
Jeannie was an only child but had numerous cousins who always treated her as a sister, and they had lots of fun growing up together.
Jeannie married David Clarence Shaw on Dec. 10, 1966 and together they raised two children, Brad and Tori.
Jeannie had a simple message throughout her life, to love and follow Jesus and to love and care for her family. Her smile, generosity, compassion, love and joy made her a great friend, wife, mother and grandmother.
Jeannie leaves behind her son Brad and daughter-in-law, Kari; her daughter, Tori and son-in-law, Steve; four grandchildren: Burke, Abbey, Aden and Ella, and a large extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dave.
There will be a private memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene. Please visit Jeannie’s webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com to share a memory with her family. Arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.
