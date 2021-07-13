Jay Robert Marolf, born Feb. 9, 1955 passed away at his home in Gleneden Beach on June 1, 2021. There will be no services.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Today
Articles
- Garibaldi denies 66-unit apartment complex
- Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in July
- Current E-Edition
- Garibaldi Charters celebrates 20 years with Tillamook Chamber
- Federal changes increase emergency SNAP benefits for many households
- Charity ride down West Coast hits Tillamook July 13
- THH E-Edition for 7-13-21
- Annual razor clamming conservation closure on Clatsop beaches July 15–Sept. 30
- Merkley introduces bill to address lack of affordable housing
- New report details disparate impacts of the pandemic recession in Oregon
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.