Jason Scott Wilks, 49, a resident of Tillamook passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at his residence in Tillamook. He was born April 24, 2972 in Tillamook to Gary and Linda Wilks. They preceded him in death and Jason had one sibling, Crystel Wilks, also deceased.
Jason attended school in Tillamook and worked in roofing earlier in his life. He married Melissa Baker Sept. 27, 2008 in Tillamook and they have a daughter, Kady Wilks.
Jason enjoyed the outdoors and activities with his daughter, Kady.
He is survived by Kady, his aunts, Linda Jones of South Prairie, Wash., Karen Lee of Hebo and Beverly Johnson of Idaville, and numerous cousins.
