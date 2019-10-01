Jason Ronald Makinster of Blaine, Oregon died on Sept. 13, 2019. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church on Wednesday Oct. 9. Waud’s Funeral Home is handling the arrangement.
