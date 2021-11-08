Jason was born on June 3, 1975 at Santiam Memoria Hospital in Stayton, Ore. He moved with his parents to Elgin, Ore. at a very young age and attended Elgin Grade School with his brother Rick and sister Jaimelynn. He was blessed to have two amazing dads, Donald Walling and Mark Christman. He attended Cascade High School and at the age of 16 went into the Job Corp and learned how to fight forest fires. He also attended Chemeketa Community College for EMS and firefighting.
Jason helped to establish the community “Wheels Of Joy” transportation program for home bound people to help them get to appointments and just out and about in the community.
He met and married Becky Sands, becoming a second dad to her three boys, Jerry, Garry and Devin. Eventually they had Trevor and Tanner. Jason and Becky divorced in 2005 and Jason moved to California.
He returned to Oregon in 2019 after being diagnosed with Metastatic Melanoma. He moved to Nehalem to be close to his mother as he went through cancer treatment in Astoria. In April of this year, he started on Hospice. He moved to Stayton in August as his cancer progressed so he could be closer to his children. They were with him during his last days as he wanted them to be.
He died on his beloved great grandmother’s birthday, Oct. 13, 2021.
The people he loved more than life who remain to mourn his passing are his mother, Debra L (Ward)Padgett (Randy) , father, Donald H Walling (Lila), Mark A Christman (Suzanne), brothers Rick Christman (Micha), Daryl Christman (Pearl), sister Jaimelynn (Christman) McCloud (Kendall), sons Trevor L Christman, Tanner J Christman, Jerry Elkins (Starr), Garry Elkins, Devin Elkins. Step-Brothers Derek Christman (Karen) and Duane Christman, Step-Sister Darla Owens. Brian Walling (Becky), Brett Walling (Angela), Jeremy Walling. Grandmother Donna R (Rea)Montgomery (Sonny). He took great joy in his beautiful grandchildren Chloe and Kaylee Elkins, Charlie Elkins, Ashlynne, Parker and Logan Elkins.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, October 20th 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Lone Oak Cemetery (1777 N 3rd Ave, Stayton, OR 97383).
