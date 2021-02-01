Janice Diane (McCallum) Rieger was born in Providence, R.I. on April 8, 1947 and passed away on Jan. 27, 2021 in Tillamook, Ore. She spent her younger years the daughter of a Navy family and lived many places including Corpus Christi, TX and Key West, FL. While her father was stationed in Tillamook, she met the love of her life, Ed Rieger. They were married September 18, 1965 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tillamook.
Janice worked 20 years in the packaging department at TCCA. After retirement she enjoyed many road trips with Ed and the cruise of a lifetime which included Istanbul, Italy & Pompei. She enjoyed shopping, weekend scenic drives, and camping with the family at Suttle Lake every summer. Her greatest joys in life were being a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Kendall and Dorothy McCallum and her sister Luella.
Janice is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ed, and her sister Cindy of Richland, Wash. Four children and their spouses, Wendy (Jeff), Joe (Susan), Sandy (Mike), Coby (Natalie). Fifteen grandchildren: Ashley, Amanda, Emily, Audrey, Madeline, Meridith, Gwendolyn, Henry, George, Matthew, Nicholas, Brianna, Chloe, Carsen and Callan and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, followed by internment at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Right to Life.
